Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi today announced on Weibo that its upcoming flagship phone, the Redmi K30 Pro , will debut in China on March 24. As confirmed by Redmi already, the K30 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In addition to confirming the phone's launch date, Redmi has also shown off the back of the phone in a separate teaser image shared on Weibo today. The image reveals a circular camera module, featuring a total of four camera sensors. In addition to the quad-camera setup, the image also shows off a gradient finish and a 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

Just likes its predecessor, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to come with a pop-up selfie camera. The standard Redmi K30, which was launched in China in December last year, comes with dual hole-punch cameras instead. In India, the Redmi K30 was rebranded and launched as the POCO X2 last month.

Along with the K30 Pro, Redmi is also expected to unveil the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition in China next week. The phone's existence was confirmed by Redmi chief Lu Weibing on Weibo earlier this week. While no details have surfaced yet, it is expected to come with 50x zoom support.

Redmi Note 9 Pro preview: The battery life champion of 2020