Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand announced earlier this week that it would unveil the K30 Pro flagship phone in China on March 24. Ahead of the phone's unveiling next week, the brand today posted new teaser images on Weibo, confirming the presence of a pop-up selfie camera.

Just like the Redmi K20 Pro, the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro will have a notchless display, thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism. However, unlike the Redmi K30, the "Pro" model will only have a single selfie camera. Another area where the Redmi K30 Pro will be a downgrade over the K30 is the display refresh rate.