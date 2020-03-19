Redmi K20 ProSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Redmi revealed a few key tech specs of its upcoming K30 Pro flagship phone on Weibo today.
  • Unlike the Redmi K30, the K30 Pro will feature a 60Hz OLED display.
  • It will also have a pop-up selfie camera and a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear.

Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand announced earlier this week that it would unveil the K30 Pro flagship phone in China on March 24. Ahead of the phone's unveiling next week, the brand today posted new teaser images on Weibo, confirming the presence of a pop-up selfie camera.

Just like the Redmi K20 Pro, the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro will have a notchless display, thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism. However, unlike the Redmi K30, the "Pro" model will only have a single selfie camera. Another area where the Redmi K30 Pro will be a downgrade over the K30 is the display refresh rate.

Redmi K30 Pro Colors Redmi K30 Pro Teaser

Source: Redmi on Weibo

While the Redmi K30 comes with a 120Hz IPS display, Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has confirmed in a post on Weibo that the Redmi K30 will come equipped with a Samsung-made 60Hz OLED panel. The phone is likely to feature an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as well, instead of the side-mounted sensor on the K30.

Redmi also showed off the three color variants of the upcoming phone on Weibo today. In addition to white, the Redmi K30 Pro will be available in purple and green gradient finishes. As confirmed previously, the Redmi K30 Pro will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. Additionally, the K30 Pro has been confirmed to feature LPDDR5 RAM as well as UFS 3.1 storage.

