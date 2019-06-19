Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K20 in Europe as the Mi 9T. It now looks like the company will do a similar rebrand for the Redmi K20 Pro, which is slated to make its debut in the region as the Mi 9T Pro.

The folks over at XDA have found references to the same in MIUI's camera, with the watermark changing from Redmi K20 Pro to Shot on Mi 9T Pro for the global model. The Redmi series doesn't really have any brand cachet outside of China and India, so it makes sense to brand the devices under the Mi moniker in global markets.

The device itself is expected to be launched in global markets in a few months' time, with Xiaomi currently focusing its attention on the Indian market, where the Redmi K20 Pro will retain its branding. Xiaomi has started teasing the device in India, dubbing it the "world's fastest phone" on the basis of its AnTuTu score of 388,803.

There is a lot to like in the Redmi K20 Pro, with the device featuring a Snapdragon 855 and a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary camera. There's also a 4000mAh battery with 27W wired charging, 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a motorized slider for the front camera module. Considering the Redmi K20 Pro retails for just under $400 in China, it's easy to see why there's so much interest in the device.