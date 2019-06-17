Xiaomi is getting ready to launch the Redmi K20 Pro in India, and it's clear that the manufacturer is targeting OnePlus. With the OnePlus 7 Pro costing ₹48,999 in India, Xiaomi is aiming to deliver an alternative that costs about half as much.

To that effect, the company is building hype around the upcoming device, with today's installment featuring AnTuTu scores. With an overall score of 388,803, the Redmi K20 Pro outscores every other device in the market today, with Xiaomi calling it the "world's fastest phone."

It should be noted that synthetic benchmarks don't reveal how good a phone will be in day-to-day usage, but there is a subset of the community that cares about these scores. Xiaomi has been plugging AnTuTu figures for several years now, but what's interesting is that the Redmi K20 Pro outmatched the Mi 9, which also has a Snapdragon 855 but managed to get just 372,006 on AnTuTu.

Xiaomi's strategy for the Redmi K20 Pro seems clear: the brand wants to show customers in India that its device is just as fast (if not more) than the OnePlus 7 Pro at nearly half the cost. That's easy to see from the not-so-subtle teasers Xiaomi is posting on social media: