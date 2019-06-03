Xiaomi doesn't usually wait around to launch its latest devices in India, and a recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain suggests the Redmi K20 series is slated to make its debut in India very soon. The Redmi K20 and K20 Pro launched to much fanfare in China last week, and are slated to make their debut in India within six weeks.

Mi fans! Here's a KNOCKOUT announcement! 📢 #RedmiK20 and #RedmiK20Pro are launching in India within 6 months.. ooops, I meant 6 weeks! 🥊🥊 It's time India experiences the true #FlagshipKiller 2.0! 🔥 RT 🔄 if you are excited about these amazing devices. #Xiaomi ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/QN0JxH1osg

That's exciting because the Redmi K20 Pro is the most affordable phone yet to feature the Snapdragon 855 chipset. It also has a retractable camera module, 48MP Sony IMX 586 camera sensor at the back, 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4000mAh battery. The fact that all of this costs just $360 is staggering, and Xiaomi will be looking to launch the phone at around the ₹25,000 price point.

Xiaomi is already rolling out billboards advertising the Redmi K20 series in India, and it's also throwing shade at OnePlus at the same time.