Xiaomi on September 3 announced the launch of the Redmi 10 Prime in India. The Redmi 10 Prime is based on the Redmi 10 that made its global debut last month.

The budget Android phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and a centered hole-punch cutout for the 8MP front camera. Similar to the best Xiaomi phones, the Redmi 10 Prime's display supports AdaptiveSync technology, which automatically matches the refresh rate to the frame rate of the content that you're viewing. Powering the entry-level phone is MediaTek's Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In the camera department, the new Redmi 10 Prime touts a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor. The impressive main sensor is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. The phone also comes equipped with a side fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, dual speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, Redmi's latest entry-level phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

The Redmi 10 Prime has been priced at ₹12,499 (about $171) for the 4GB/64GB version and ₹14,499 (about $198) for the 6GB/128GB version. It will go on sale in India starting September 7 at 12PM via Mi.com, Amazon India, and offline retail stores.