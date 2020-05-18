What you need to know
- Reddit is down for some users in North America and Europe.
- Outages started this afternoon, around 1 PM Eastern.
- Users may experience problems loading the site or app.
Having problems with Reddit? You're not alone. Reports of an outage spiked on DownDetector earlier today. As per the site, users have been experiencing issues roughly around 1PM Eastern Time in Western Europe and North America.
It's not clear what the specific issue is, but we've seen (and experienced) issues with loading content on the app and site. Reddit support has yet to issue any comment, but we'll update this article when we have more information.
