The Blue Snowball iCE was first introduced to be a far more affordable, budget friendly version of the expensive Blue Yeti. Even from the very beginning it only cost $50, so any deal was huge savings. Right now you can get it for just $34.42 at Walmart. We haven't seen it go lower than $40 in years, even at Amazon where it's currently $50. This is a great price on one of Blue's top microphones.

Talk about savings Blue Snowball iCE plug-and-play USB mic white This is a budget condenser mic that can still provide crystal audio for any sort of video conferencing like Zoom or Skype or FaceTIme. The plug-and-play access means you can use this on PC or Mac with no drivers or software to install. $34.42 $50.00 $16 off See at Walmart

In addition to the price, the mic itself is just extremely accessible. Practically anyone can use it, and you don't need a lot of audio experience to do so. For example, the mic is USB 2.0 compatible, so it will work even on an older computer without newer generations of USB. Of course if you do have only USB 3.0 available it will work on that as well thanks to the backwards compatibility of the technology.

It's also a plug-and-play device, which means you can just attach it to a USB port and get to recording your voice. You won't have to install any extra third-party software or any drivers or anything like that. It will just work. That has the added benefit of making the Snowball iCE compatible with multiple platforms including PC or Mac.

The condenser mic gives you crystal clear audio. It uses a cardioid capture pattern that's great for picking up your voice while not picking up the sounds coming from behind the mic (like your keyboard). Whether you're recording your voice, going live with a podcast, or just need the mic for video conferencing like a Zoom call or FaceTime, the Snowball iCE is a great solution. Add narration to your videos or sing that new song you wrote. It's also certified to work with other programs like Skype and Discord.

It comes with the tripod you see so you can position the mic perfectly on your desktop. Move the mic in relation to the sound you're recording.