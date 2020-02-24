The Realme X50 Pro 5G is now official, and there's a lot to like. Realme has focused its attention on the budget and mid-range segments, but with the X50 Pro it is clearly setting its sights on the premium segment.

There are a few standout features: the first is obviously 5G connectivity, and while you can't connect to 5G networks in India, you will be able to do so in global markets.

The Realme X50 Pro is also the first device from the brand to feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. Wi-Fi 6 has been limited to true flagships, and it's great to see the X50 feature the new standard. There's also a massive 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging, with the phone able to go from zero to 60% in just 15 minutes.

Here's the hardware on offer with the Realme X50 Pro 5G: