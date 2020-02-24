The Realme X50 Pro 5G is now official, and there's a lot to like. Realme has focused its attention on the budget and mid-range segments, but with the X50 Pro it is clearly setting its sights on the premium segment.
There are a few standout features: the first is obviously 5G connectivity, and while you can't connect to 5G networks in India, you will be able to do so in global markets.
The Realme X50 Pro is also the first device from the brand to feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1. Wi-Fi 6 has been limited to true flagships, and it's great to see the X50 feature the new standard. There's also a massive 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging, with the phone able to go from zero to 60% in just 15 minutes.
Here's the hardware on offer with the Realme X50 Pro 5G:
|Category
|Realme X50 Pro 5G
|Operating system
|Android 10
Realme UI
|Display
|6.44-inch 90Hz AMOLED
2400x1080
Gorilla Glass 5
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 865
1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 585
3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 585
4 x 1.80GHz Kryo 585
Adreno 650
7nm
|RAM
|6GB/8GB/12GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|128GB/256GB
UFS3.0
|MicroSD slot
|No
|Rear camera 1
|64MP, f/1.8, 0.8um
4K at 30fps
|Rear camera 2
|12MP, f/2.5, 1um
20x hybrid zoom
|Rear camera 3
|8MP, f/2.3, 119° FoV
Wide-angle lens
|Rear camera 4
|2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um
Portrait lens
|Front camera 1
|32MP, f/2.5
Sony IMX 616
|Front camera 2
|8MP, f/2.2, 105° FoV
Wide-angle lens
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 4x4 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.1, NFC
A-GPS
|5G
|NR: n77/78/38/40/41/1/3/5/7/28
|Audio
|USB-C
Stereo speakers
|Battery
|4200mAh
Non-removable
|Charging
|USB-C
65W SuperDart
10V/6.5A
|Security
|In-screen fingerprint
|Wireless Charging
|❌
|Water resistance
|❌
|Colors
|Moss Green, Rust Red
|Dimensions
|158.9 x 74.2 x 8.9mm
205g
The Realme X50 Pro 5G is now available in India, and based on the connectivity bands, it isn't outlandish to assume that the phone will be debuting in global markets shortly.
Interested in learning more about the Realme X50 Pro? Then you should go through our detailed preview to find out how the hardware holds up in real-world use.
