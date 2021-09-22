Realme became the sixth-largest brand in the global smartphone market for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, according to data from Counterpoint. The company shipped 15 million smartphones in the April to June quarter, registering an impressive 135.1% growth over the same period last year.

Realme is also among the top five smartphone vendors in eighteen markets. In Bangladesh and the Philippines, it is currently the No.1 smartphone brand. The company made its debut in Counterpoint's rankings at No.47 in fall 2018. Just a year later, it jumped to the 15th position. In Q2 2019, Realme entered the top ten smartphone brands for the first time.

Realme now aims to become "a heavy hitter on a global scale." It expects to double the volume of its smartphone sales in three years. The company aims to hit its "double 100 million" growth target by the end of 2022, and ship another 100 million phones by the end of 2023.

Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India & Europe, has now been tasked with leading the company's business operations in Latin America. Realme hopes that the foray into Latin America will help it achieve its sales target and become a leading tech brand.

The company has also made it clear that the GT series will now be its only premium product line. Realme's C, Narzo, and Digit series have also been converted into "fixed product lines." With the Digit series, Realme will continue to bring cutting-edge technology to the highly competitive budget segment.

While the company's budget phones are no doubt very impressive already, its flagship phones haven't been able to give the best Android phones a run for their money. Realme has promised that its future GT series phones are going to be a lot more impressive and will have the specs to "compete with the top Android flagship devices on the market."