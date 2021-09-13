After launching its first notebook and Android tablet, Realme could soon take the wraps off its first-ever streaming device. Although the BBK-owned company is yet to confirm the launch of the device, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has spotted the Realme 4K Google TV Stick in a poster for Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale.

As its name suggests, the device will support 4K resolution and run on the Google TV platform. In terms of design, the device appears fairly similar to the third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick. Unfortunately, however, the poster doesn't reveal anything else about the Realme 4K Google TV Stick.

The Chromecast with Google TV is currently the only streaming device running the new Google TV interface. However, Google plans to extend Google TV support to the best Android TV devices eventually — including NVIDIA's Shield TV and Xiaomi's Mi Box S. Google TV is expected to fully replace Android TV by the end of 2022.

Even though Realme hasn't started teasing the launch of the streaming stick, the poster confirms it will be released during the Big Billion Days sale in India. The sale event is expected to kick off early next month.

The Realme 4K Google TV Stick's biggest rival is going to be the recently launched Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The 4K streaming stick brings an impressive 40% improvement in performance compared to its predecessor, along with new features such as Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Vision support.