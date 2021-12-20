What you need to know
- Realme confirmed a few key features of its upcoming GT 2 Pro flagship.
- The GT 2 Pro will be the world's first phone to feature a "bio-based" design.
- As confirmed by Realme already, the GT 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Realme announced three world's first technologies at its GT 2 series special event on December 20. The upcoming GT 2 Pro flagship phone will be the first to come with a bio-polymer back cover, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and an ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology.
Realme has partnered with famous Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to create a "Paper Tech Master Design" for the GT 2 Pro. The phone's back cover is made using a bio-polymer material that is an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials.
The SABIC bio-based material has passed the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and various other environmental regulation standards such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT. The GT 2 Pro will also come in more eco-friendly packaging, with an overall plastic ratio of just 0.3%.
The Realme GT 2 Pro's ultra-wide camera touts a 150-degree field-of-view, offering a 278% wider view than the main sensor's 84-degree FoV. There's also a fisheye camera mode on the GT 2 Pro, allowing users to capture "more visually appealing" photos with an ultra-long depth of field effect.
In the connectivity department, Realme GT 2 Pro will come equipped with an Antenna Array Matrix System that consists of the world's first ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology, a Wi-Fi enhancer, and 360-degree NFC technology.
The HyperSmart antenna switching technology uses 12 wrap-around antennas covering all sides of the phone and supports mainstream bands in pretty much all directions with the same signal strength. This enables the phone to automatically choose the best signal based on the signal strength of all antennas.
The Wi-Fi network enhancer, which features a symmetrical Wi-Fi antenna, is claimed to help improve signal stability by 20% compared to asymmetrical Wi-Fi antenna design. The top two cellular antennas on the phone have an integrated NFC signal transceiver function, which helps boost the sensing area by 500% and sensing distance by 20%.
Sadly, however, Realme hasn't revealed when the GT 2 Pro will actually be fully announced. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered phone is claimed to be the company's most impressive flagship yet and could give the best Android phones a run for their money.
