Realme announced three world's first technologies at its GT 2 series special event on December 20. The upcoming GT 2 Pro flagship phone will be the first to come with a bio-polymer back cover, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and an ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology. Realme has partnered with famous Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to create a "Paper Tech Master Design" for the GT 2 Pro. The phone's back cover is made using a bio-polymer material that is an eco-friendly alternative to fossil raw materials.

The SABIC bio-based material has passed the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) and various other environmental regulation standards such as REACH, RoHS, and EPEAT. The GT 2 Pro will also come in more eco-friendly packaging, with an overall plastic ratio of just 0.3%.

The Realme GT 2 Pro's ultra-wide camera touts a 150-degree field-of-view, offering a 278% wider view than the main sensor's 84-degree FoV. There's also a fisheye camera mode on the GT 2 Pro, allowing users to capture "more visually appealing" photos with an ultra-long depth of field effect.