What you need to know
- Realme 6i is the brand's latest budget Android smartphone.
- It happens to be the world's first phone to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.
- The Realme 6i also features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 5000mAh battery.
In January this year, Realme unveiled the Realme 5i, an affordable budget Android smartphone with quad rear cameras and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Barely three months later, the company has now announced the Realme 6i. The new budget phone has a similar design to the Realme 5i, but comes with a few upgrades under the hood.
The Realme 6i is the world's first phone to feature MediaTek's new Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Realme hasn't made any major changes to the display. The phone comes with a similar 6.5-inch HD+ display as its predecessor, featuring a waterdrop notch at the top and a high 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.
In the camera department, the phone has an upgraded quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. The rest of the three cameras, however, have not been upgraded. You still get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. For selfies, the Realme 6i comes with a 16MP front-facing camera, housed within the waterdrop notch.
Keeping the lights on is a huge 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging. The phone supports reverse charging as well. Some of the other key features of the Realme 6i include a USB Type-C port, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. As for software, the Realme 6i runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top.
The Realme 6i has been priced at KS249,990 ($180) in Myanmar for the 3GB/64GB version and KS299,900 ($215) for the 4GB/128GB version. Pre-orders for the smartphone will go live in the country tomorrow, while in-store availability is slated for March 29. In the coming weeks, we expect the phone to be launched in India, as well as a few other markets.
Realme X50 Pro 5G hands-on preview: A bold new frontier
Daily Coronavirus updates: Big Tech unites to fight COVID-19 misinformation
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
These small Android phones fit your hand and pocket perfectly
Not everyone wants to wield a giant smartphone. Here are our top picks for the best small phone you can buy.
Do you keep apps open in the background or close them?
It's a question as old as time — should you keep apps open on your phone or manually close them? Here's what some of our AC forum members think about this endless debate.
The Google Pixel 4 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 4. There are many great options that get close, though.