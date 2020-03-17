In January this year, Realme unveiled the Realme 5i, an affordable budget Android smartphone with quad rear cameras and a massive 5,000mAh battery. Barely three months later, the company has now announced the Realme 6i. The new budget phone has a similar design to the Realme 5i, but comes with a few upgrades under the hood.

The Realme 6i is the world's first phone to feature MediaTek's new Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Realme hasn't made any major changes to the display. The phone comes with a similar 6.5-inch HD+ display as its predecessor, featuring a waterdrop notch at the top and a high 89.8% screen-to-body ratio.

In the camera department, the phone has an upgraded quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. The rest of the three cameras, however, have not been upgraded. You still get an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photography. For selfies, the Realme 6i comes with a 16MP front-facing camera, housed within the waterdrop notch.