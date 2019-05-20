Realme picked up a lot of momentum in a relatively short time by aggressively undercutting the likes of Xiaomi. The Realme 3 Pro in particular is a fantastic budget phone that raises the bar for the segment, offering a Snapdragon 710 and 16MP camera along with a 4045mAh battery.

The Realme 3 Pro made its debut in India earlier this year, and the device is now hitting the UK, Spain, Italy and France. The Realme 3 Pro will be sold in two color options — Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple — and will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 4GB/64GB model will debut at just €199/£175 ($225) whereas the 6GB/128GB edition will launch for €249/£219 ($280).

That's fantastic value when you consider what's on offer. The Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3-inch FHD+ panel backed by Gorilla Glass 5, and there's an evocative gradient pattern at the back. As mentioned earlier, the device is powered by the 10nm Snapdragon 710, and you also get a TurboBoost feature that optimizes the phone for visually intensive titles like PUBG and Fortnite.

There's also a MicroSD card slot, 25MP camera up front, Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm jack. The 4045mAh battery easily lasts up to day days, and I haven't had any issues on this front so far. It has 20W wired charging, allowing you to top up the phone from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. The only downside on the hardware front is that the phone charges over Micro-USB.

On the software side of things, the Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. ColorOS has picked up a lot of useful new additions in version 6.0, and there's now an app drawer. Overall, the Realme 3 Pro is one of the best budget phones I've used this year, and the fact that it's available for just £175 makes it an incredible bargain.

The phone will be available in the UK, Spain, Italy and France starting June 5, and you'll be able to pick it up straight from Realme's website.