What you need to know
- We asked our readers if they were interested in buying smart glasses.
- Nearly half the responses were not interested.
- Many would still buy them, while some would consider it.
Smart glasses have come a long way. They've gone from a category that was fairly out of reach, even with the introduction of Google Glass, to one that's bustling with more and more devices between several sub-categories. There are several different types of smart glasses out there, and with this focus on the metaverse and connected wearables, we asked whether our readers were interested in the slowly growing fad.
Of 480 responses, 45% voted that they wouldn't be interested. However, a close 38% said they'd buy a pair while 12% said it depends. Some readers said they already own smart glasses.
One reader, issosci, says that they own a pair of smart glasses and enjoys the convenience that they bring, especially since the Echo Frames can be outfitted with prescription lenses. However, they note that not everyone will feel the same way:
I have the Amazon Echo glasses and I like them. Since I had to start wearing glasses again I figured I'd pick up a pair. Being able to listen to text messages and respond without picking up my phone is nice. Phone calls on them is convenient too. It's not for everyone but they work for me. Now if I can get something with a headsup display for when I'm on my motorcycle I'd be set.
Meanwhile, other commenters call smart glasses an "expensive gimmick" and would only consider them if they all allowed prescription lenses, had advanced AR/VR capabilities like the Nreal Light, and offered better battery life.
Are smart glasses for you? If so, what kind are you interested in? The poll may be closed, but the conversation continues!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OPPO Find N hands on: The creaseless foldable phone
OPPO's first foldable phone is also the first large foldable phone without a big display crease. We go hands-on with the OPPO Find N and see if it lives up to the hype.
Last minute gift ideas for things kids really want
Even though many kids are going to find ways to have fun with any gift they get, what they really want is some tech. But what kind of gadgets are not only going make a child squeal with glee but also be safe? Well, we have a few ideas for you.
I finally got my family to try out phone grips, and you should too
Phone grips are an accessory that seems silly until you actually try one, and after years of trying and failing to get my family into the habit of using PopSockets, Style Rings, or literally any grip that could help them avoid joint pain or a dropped phone, I decided to throw a little Tupperware party with every phone grip I own. Here's what clicked, what popped, and what fell totally...
Top up your Pixel 6 hassle-free with the best wireless charges
Charging your Pixel 6 or 6 Pro wirelessly can be tricky. Not all mainstream options deliver the max 15W charging speed, so be sure to choose one of the best Google Pixel 6 wireless chargers from our collection.