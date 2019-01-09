One of the new features included in the Razer Phone 2 is wireless charging, which was incorporated below the glowing Razer logo on the back. Wireless charging isn't quite ubiquitous, so you might not have a wireless charging pad kicking around your home or office, but even if you do, you might not find that all wireless charging pads work so well with the Razer Phone 2. The Razer Phone 2 was designed with a 6-inch display and beefy front-facing speakers, making it fall in the same category of taller phones such as Samsung's Galaxy Note. An increasing number of phones these days are including wireless charging capabilities, but the location of the wireless charging coils aren't standardized across the industry. For the Razer Phone 2, the wireless charging coil seems to be located much closer to the bottom of the phone than other phones I've tested — likely because of the camera placement and that Chroma logo —rather than the middle which makes laying your phone down on most wireless charging pads a bit of a hassle.

Enter Razer's own solution for charging your Razer Phone 2. Not only is this a convertible charging stand that is specifically designed to line up with the Razer Phone 2's charging coil, but it also syncs with the phone over Bluetooth to let you customize the RGB light show built into this charging stand — fun and functional.

Functional Chroma Razer Phone 2 Wireless Charger Worth the money for Razer Phone 2 owners. The Razer Phone 2 will work with most wireless charging pads, but this is one of those instances where Razer has put in the work to make a really outstanding phone accessory. It's both easier and more fun to use the Razer wireless charging stand, plus it looks cool as hell with the customizable Chroma light show. It's expensive, but almost a necessity if you want the best wireless charging experience. $100 at Razer

Pros: Perfectly designed for Razer Phone 2

Folds down to work as a standard charging pad

Built-in Chroma lights are customizable and cool

Looks absolutely gorgeous

Comes with charging brick and USB-C cable Cons: Charges slower than a wired connection

$100 is pretty expensive Razer Phone 2 Wireless Charger What I like

I'll admit that before I got my hands on the Razer Phone 2 I was not interested in RGB at all. It was a superfluous feature that added very little practical value and was basically just eye candy — and that's essentially the case with the phone itself. But the Razer Phone 2 Wireless Charger is a different story. It features a bright ring of LEDs around the base that is both cool and functional, with full customization available when paired to Razer Phone 2 via Bluetooth. You use the Chroma app to control the colors of the wireless charger the same way you control the Chroma logo on the back of the phone, with the charger getting its own page in the Chroma app. You're able to set custom colors and pattern as your charging indicator, and also when the charger is unoccupied, and both can also be put on a timer so that it only glows to confirm charging has begun. The charging stand itself is convertible from flat to angled, and I've found the stand orientation to be the best way to charge the Razer Phone 2. Like I mentioned in the intro, the charging coils are on the bottom half of the phone. Razer's wireless charger is perfectly designed to pair up with the phone's wireless charging tech every time you put it down which just isn't the case with other chargers. Razer has really created a compelling accessory here that genuinely enhances the experience of owning a Razer Phone 2. The charger works just as well when the phone is laid flat, and in that orientation, it'll function better as a universal wireless charger for any other phone that supports Qi wireless charging. I found I couldn't charge a Galaxy S8 in the stand orientation, but it worked just great as a flat pad. Razer ships the wireless charger with its own USB-C cable and a wall charger which is the same stuff you get with the Razer Phone 2, and that's always a nice bonus. Razer Phone 2 Wireless Charger What I don't like