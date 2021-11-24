Looking for a new keyboard or mouse for your Android tablet or Chrome OS device? Well, you're in luck, as this week is Black Friday week, and that means there are huge savings to be had on accessories just like that! Razer has a big Black Friday sale on right now, with savings of up to 50% ready for you to take advantage of.
Razer's Basalisk V2 mouse is on sale for just $35 right now, and includes a 20,000 DPI Focus+ Optical Sensor for maximum configurable sensitivity, 11 programmable buttons, and Chroma RGB allowing you to match its aesthetic with the rest of your set up.
There's also the Razer Huntsman Mini on sale for $80, which features a 60% keyboard layout designed for gamers who need extra space for mousing around, or for minimalists who have a clean, contemporary set up. It supports Chroma RGB, meaning it lights up and can be customized to be any color you like.
Razer also has its Viper Ultimate on sale for $70, another mouse but wireless and built for gamers who need ultra-fast response times without a cable. It has Razer's own HyperSpeed wireless technology, onboard DPI storage, and is just 75g in weight making it one of the more lighter gaming mice out there.
