The new Razer Archtech Pro case is easily the best case you should buy for the Razer Phone 2 — it's just a shame that it came out a full year after the phone was released. This case offers everything you could want in a smartphone case. It's durable and comfortable to hold with a soft-touch finish inside and out to ensure your phone stays protected. It's thin enough to support wireless charging and even includes a special Thermaphene layer that's designed to prevent the phone from overheating while indulging in some intensive mobile gaming sessions. Beyond the Razer Phone 2 case that I'm reviewing, Razer also released an Archtech Pro for the iPhone 11 which was well-recieved by our friends over at iMore. Given that, it leaves me wondering whether Razer will look at releasing Archtech Pro cases for other Android flagships seeing as how the company has reportedly moved on from developing the Razer Phone 3.

By Razer, for Razer Razer Archtech Pro Bottom line: The Archtech Pro is a rugged case that certainly looks cool, but also keeps your phone cool while charging or during intense gaming sessions with vented holes and a thermally-conductive lining. As you'd expect, it pairs perfectly with the Razer Phone 2. Pros Durable and rugged design

Soft-touch finish

Thermaphene layer and vented holes to help with heat dispersion

Compatible with wireless charging

Pairs perfectly with Razer Phone 2 Cons Only available in black

Fingerprint magnet

Might be hard to keep those holes clean $40 at Amazon

Razer Archtech Pro What I love

The design of the Razer Phone 2 is a true love it or hate it affair, and the same can probably be said for the design of the Archtech Pro case. I'm firmly in the love camp for both the phone and case, and believe the Razer Phone 2's unique form factor is greatly enhanced with this case. I love the Razer Phone's squared-off edges, which I find to be superior to the slippery curves of other flagship phones. The Archtech Pro does a great job complimenting Razer's design by softening those hard edges without negating the comfort factor. There's a nice cutout around the power button with its built-in fingerprint sensor while the volume buttons are covered but still retain their ease of use. The case has a pleasing soft-touch finish that really enhances how nice it is to hold this phone for extended gaming sessions along with the vented holes that provide nice texture for the bottom half of the case.

I was never a fan of the decision to go with an all-glass backplate for the Razer Phone 2, although I totally understand the reasoning. It was clearly done to accommodate both wireless charging and the glowing Chroma logo, which are nice features to have, but I much preferred the more rugged all-aluminum design of the Razer Phone by comparison. This case totally alleviates any concerns I have about the back glass, as the Archtech Pro is thick enough to offer rugged drop protection without interfering with wireless charging or covering up the Chroma. It's just perfect in that regard. I also appreciate case makers who include a soft interior lining to their case designs, and that's just what Razer has done here. It's an especially great inclusion for glass-backed phones as it can help avoid unsightly micro-abrasions from appearing over time. In between the interior lining and the case exterior is a layer of Thermaphene, a proprietary material developed by Razer that's designed to absorb heat from the phone and disperse it out and away from the device. I've personally experienced the Razer Phone 2 get quite hot while gaming without a case on, and I know that things can get even hotter with a standard basically insulating the heat. Pairing well with Razer's vapor chamber cooling system, the Archtech Pro allows the phone to hit peak performance without fear of overheating the device. Razer Archtech Pro What's not so great

It really should come as no surprise that Razer managed to design the perfect case for its own phone. My only major complaint is that it wasn't made available earlier in the phone's release cycle. This would have been an excellent accessory to launch alongside the phone, but at this point, most people aren't inclined to spend $40 on a case for a phone that's already a year old — unless of course, you snagged the Razer Phone 2 at its discounted Black Friday price, in which case I consider this to be a must-own accessory for new owners. Razer also claims the Archtech Pro's Thermaphene layer not only keeps the Razer Phone 2 running cool, but that the cooling effect will also help extend the phone's battery life. That sounds more like marketing hype to me, and I couldn't verify that as a fact during my testing.

I can say that the location of the vented channels on the back certainly helps to disperse the excess heat while wirelessly charging. With other cases, the phone would get noticeably hot to the touch. If protecting your phone and wireless charging are important to you, that's another reason to buy this case. My only other concern with this case is related to keeping it clean. The soft-touch finish feels great but does make greasy fingerprints look quite obvious. I also have concerns about dust and grime building up in those vent holes over time. Also, while I personally love the black and green look, it would have been nice to have some more color options as was done for the iPhone 11 case, although I do respect that decision from a branding perspective. Razer Achtech Pro Should you buy it?

If you own the Razer Phone 2 and want to keep it protected from damage and overheating, this case is a no-brainer. The fact that it also perfectly fits in with Razer's branding without obnoxious logos of any sort is equally great. I'd really love to see Razer offer the Archtech Pro case to other Android phones as well. 4.5 out of 5 If you recently snagged a Razer Phone 2 when it was deeply discounted during Black Friday (and considering how fast those deals sold out, we know many of you did), you should absolutely pick up this case. The all-glass back of your phone will thank you.

