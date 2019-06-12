The Tom Clancy series doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and Ubisoft's E3 2019 press conference gave us our first look at an entirely new game, Rainbow Six Quarantine. The reveal trailer alone gave off major Prey vibes with a tense atmosphere as unknown threats lurk around every corner.

Outbreak Rainbow Six Quarantine Fight off an alien virus Set several years into the future in the Rainbow Six universe, Rainbow Six Quarantine tasks teams of 3 to take on a mutating alien virus that threatens their lives. This game was inspired by Rainbow Six Siege's Outbreak event in Operation Chimera. See at Amazon

What is Rainbow Six Quarantine?

Rainbow Six Quarantine is a new game in the Tom Clancy franchise that is set several years into the future of the Rainbow Six series. After an unknown alien parasite is unleashed, our Rainbow Operators must drop into quarantine zones to face off against this mutating threat. Instead of going down the PvP route like its predecessor Rainbow Six Siege, Quarantine is a cooperative experience that bands together groups of three players against the environment and AI enemies. Rainbow Six Quarantine Gameplay

Quarantine features an entirely new cooperative campaign, though we don't know how many missions it will have yet. Players are expected to storm into quarantine zones around the country, and use the tactical action that the series is known for to take out the infected. Operators from Rainbow Six Siege will be in Quarantine as they face off against this new alien threat, and the gunplay and combat is expected to be very similar to Rainbow Six Siege, though you won't need to be a Siege player to pick up Quarantine. The developer states that this virus creates enemies that are more lethal and challenging than ever before. Ubisoft boasts that these missions will be "chaotic and totally unpredictable." The hope is that what Rainbow Six Siege was to the PvP competitive shooter genre, Quarantine will be to PvE co-op. Rainbow Six Quarantine Operation Chimera connection

Ubisoft hasn't stated that Rainbow Six Quarantine is directly connected to Operation Chimera from Rainbow Six Siege, but at the very least it was inspired by it.

Last year's Outbreak event in Rainbow Six Siege was the spark that ignited passions within this group, and they've come back now, a year later, with a truly incendiary vision: a deep, radically re-designed, full game experience.

The Outbreak event in Operation Chimera was an all-new game mode that brought a player-versus-environment (PvE) scenario which featured teams of three fighting against an alien biohazard pathogen that spread across the globe. This virus would then cause infected enemies to mutate. Rainbow Six Quarantine When can I play it? Rainbow Six Quarantine is expected to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in early 2020. Though it has a store page on Amazon, it is listed as currently unavailable, so you can't preorder it just yet.

