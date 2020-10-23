What you need to know
- Ragnarok Games sued the now-closed Human Head Studios in December 2019 for breach of contract.
- Human Head Studios shut down and the staff were all hired by ZeniMax as a new team, Roundhouse Studios.
- Ragnarok Games has amended its lawsuit to include ZeniMax and Bethesda.
Back in December 2019, the now-defunct Human Head Studios was sued by Ragnarok Game LLC. The charges included but were not limited to breach of contract and fraudulent concealment, seeking restitution of "no less than $100 million." The lawsuit also noted the loss of the source code for Rune II, though this source code was returned on a hard drive shortly after.
Human Head Studios closed down in November 2019 while the staff were all hired at a new studio built by ZeniMax and Bethesda called Roundhouse Studios. Now, Ragnarok Game LLC is amending its lawsuit to include ZeniMax and Bethesda.
As spotted by PC Gamer, the updated complaint now includes Bethesda and ZeniMax, while it states that "In an act of utter bad faith and contractual breach of confidentiality requirements, Human Head secretly provided Bethesda and Zenimax with "keys" that permitted it to play a confidential, pre-release version of Rune II. This enabled Bethesda and Zenimax to see for themselves the threat that Rune II posed to their hit franchise, Skyrim/Elder Scrolls. Plaintiffs were never informed of this betrayal."
We'll continue to cover future updates on this case. It's unclear exactly how things will proceed now that Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks is joining Xbox.
Load up
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Leaked CAD renders give us our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21+
The first CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21+ suggest the phone will have a flat 6.7-inch display and a redesigned camera bump at the rear.
Nest Audio is great, but what I really want is a new Chromecast Audio
The new Nest Audio is great and makes for the perfect speaker for almost everyone. I just wish it could do what the discontinued $25 Chromecast Audio could, too.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review: The little Chromebook that could
Compact Chromebooks that can go the distance have been a hotter commodity than toilet paper in 2020, and Acer’s newest take on the Chromebook Spin 311 is perfectly poised to take a captive market by storm.
PSVR games releasing in October 2020 and more
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!