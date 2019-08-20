5G NR (New Radio) is the new hotness in mobile networking. That's not to say there isn't still some growth needed to make it a real solution for mobile users.

Nearly all 5G products are currently powered by a Qualcomm modem, and while the older X50 modem is very powerful and capable of very impressive speeds, it was very much a first-generation project. Coming soon, the X55 has gone a long way to improve in the areas where this product was weak.

There are a number of ways the X55 modem, which will ship first on the AT&T and T-Mobile variants of the Galaxy Note 5G, improves over the X50. With support for 5G Standalone mode, the X55 can operate alone without the help of an older LTE network. This will be important in an area that only has coverage with 5G connections. It also has better support for sub-6 5G deployments, such as the newer Sprint 5G network,, and will allow carriers to cover more space with fewer towers. The last but perhaps most significant update is better support for global 5G networks. Being able to travel with high-speed data is a modern luxury that feels wonderful when you want to share your experiences.

Stand Alone

The X55 modem offers what's known as 5G standalone mode. The X50 operated in non-standalone mode (often abbreviated as 5G NSA) where a device could use 5G for data transfer but fell back to LTE or legacy mode (3G or even 2G) for other communication, like phone calls or geolocation services. 5G SA is an important change overall but will make the most impact in China which is rolling out the first standalone-only network infrastructure for 5G.

A different but equally important type of standalone support comes with the X55, too. It's the first modem that can send and receive over 5G, LTE, and legacy channels (meaning 3G and 2G) with a single chip. This means companies that make phones and other 5G devices won't have to implement two separate radios for cellular which means lower costs and less battery drain. The X55 delivers even better LTE performance with 7x20MHz carrier aggregation and 4x4 MIMO support.

Better Sub-6GHz support

The X55 supports 5G NR (new radio) sub-6GHz in FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) mode while the X50 only supported TDD (Time Division Duplex) frequencies. FDD requires two separate communication channels but can transmit and receive information at the same time, where TDD uses a single channel but has to swap between sending and receiving.

TDD can be the better way to transmit data if the time it takes to switch between sending and receiving is low enough since it will be able to take advantage of a large chunk of spectrum. We see TDD used with Wi-Fi or newer ways to communicate like Zigbee, but because of the way legacy cellular systems have been implemented FDD is the norm.