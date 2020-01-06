Qualcomm will put a Snapdragon behind the wheel of a car by 2023, if the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform is adopted by automakers and Tier-1 manufacturers. Snapdragon Ride consists of three components: a system-on-chip (SoC), a safety accelerator system and software, and an autonomous driving software stack. The company expects its Ride platform to benefit all levels of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), from Level 1 and Level 2 systems that brake automatically and recognize traffic signs, through Level 4 and Level 5 systems that will drive autonomously navigate urban environments.

Those high-end systems will draw up to 130 watts when the chips are running through 700 Tera (trillion) Operations Per Second (TOPS). That's fairly low for such complex tasks, and Qualcomm says that Snapdragon Ride systems could be passively or air-cooled, instead of using liquid cooling that requires pump systems or other methods. Qualcomm says this efficiency will result in reduced costs, increased reliability, simpler design, and extended range. The company is also making safety a priority and says the Snapdragon Ride Safety system-on-chips were designed for functional safety ASIL-D systems, the highest level of operational integrity and safety for automotive systems.