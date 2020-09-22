The Snapdragon 700 series is designed to bridge the division to the flagship Snapdragon 800 designs, with Qualcomm positioning the chipsets at the mid-range segment. We got the Snapdragon 765G at the end of last year, and Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 768G a few months ago. There's also the Snapdragon 720G and 732G that tackle the lower end of the scale, and now Qualcomm is debuting the Snapdragon 750G, which is meant to succeed last year's Snapdragon 730 series.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 750G delivers a 20% increase in performance over the Snapdragon 730G, and that's attributable to the new cores. Like recent Qualcomm designs, the Snapdragon 750G features Cortex A77 cores that go up to 2.2GHz for the performance cluster, and Cortex A55 cores at up to 1.8GHz for lightweight tasks. The Adreno 619 GPU is touted to deliver up to a 10% uptick in graphics performance over the Snapdragon 730G.

The Snapdragon 750G has an integrated Snapdragon X52 5G modem with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz connectivity, allowing for global 5G connectivity and a maximum downlink of up to 3.7Gbps. The modem works on both SA and NSA modes, offers TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming along with global multi-SIM features.

The Snapdragon 750G allows affordable devices to deliver much better performance.

Qualcomm is touting its fifth-generation AI engine as a key differentiator, with a new AI-assisted background noise removal feature designed to make audio and video calls less annoying. In terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 750G has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and the new AptX Adaptive audio codec. You get GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and SBAS navigation.

The Snapdragon 750G is built on the 8nm node, and it works with designs that feature up to 12GB of RAM, FHD+ displays up to 120Hz refresh rate, QHD+ at 60Hz, and Quick Charge 4+. The Spectra 355L ISP facilitates sensors up to 192MP and dual 32MP + 16MP modules with zero shutter lag.

The Snapdragon 750G is chip- and pin-compatible with the Snapdragon 690G, and that should allow device manufacturers to offer another variant of an upcoming product without making too many modifications. Xiaomi is confirmed to be working on a phone powered by the Snapdragon 690, and it could introduce a Pro variant of that device that features the Snapdragon 750G.

The Snapdragon 765G is featured in a lot of the best cheap Android phones you can buy right now, and the Snapdragon 750G should lead to more affordable designs with excellent performance. Qualcomm says the first phones powered by the Snapdragon 750G will debut by the end of 2020, and if history is any indication, the chipset will show up first on a Xiaomi phone.