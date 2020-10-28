Qualcomm has officially announced the Immersive Home Platform, which includes four new chipsets designed for mesh Wi-Fi systems. With a modular architecture, these chipsets bring improved Gigabit wireless speeds to different mesh router form factors, including ones "as small as the palm of the hand."

The goal is to advance Wi-Fi 6 and 6E coverage while making the transition easier and more accessible than before. In other words, not only do the new chipsets promise smaller form factors, but they also allow for manufacturers to create more affordable mesh Wi-Fi systems.

The Immersive Home 318 and 316 chipsets are tri-band Wi-Fi 6 platforms, designed to simultaneously utilize all three bands of spectrum (2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz) to reliably handle numerous high bandwidth applications. On the other hand, the Immersive Home 216 and 214 chipsets are dual-band platforms, bringing wide compatibility and affordability to Wi-Fi 6.

Several manufacturers have already committed to using the Immersive Home Platforms on their future mesh Wi-Fi products. This includes the likes of Xiaomi, Belkin, TP-Link, and more.

While the Immersive Home series seem to be mostly for expanding Wi-Fi coverage and enhancing smart home connectivity, they also support ultra-low latency, which will be super helpful for multiplayer, cloud, and VR gaming.

With the increasing rise of 4K streaming and overall Wi-Fi demands due to the pandemic, it's promising to see chipmakers like Qualcomm focus on the accessibility and affordability of Wi-Fi 6.