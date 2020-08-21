In 2020, smartphone displays are better than they've ever been. Bezels are smaller, resolutions are crispier, and refresh rates are wonderfully fast. Just about all flagships (and even some mid-rangers) have top-notch screens these days, but that's not to say they come without any quirks.
Take the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, for example. The phone has both a Quad HD and a 120Hz refresh rate, but you cannot use both of these things at the same time. If you want that Quad HD resolution, you need to step down to a 60Hz refresh rate. If you want 120Hz, the resolution is reduced to Full HD.
This is something we've seen on other phones before, but the Note has really gotten people talking about which of these things they prefer more.
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you prefer Quad HD or 120Hz for your smartphone display?
