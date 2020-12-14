Source: StackCommerce

Podcasting has taken off massively in the past couple of years. If you want to jump into the gold rush, Podsite can help you publish and promote your show. Right now, annual plans are 50% off at $29.99.

Anyone with a mic can publish a podcast nowadays. But to generate any kind of audience, you need to work hard at promotion. Having your own website is an essential part of pulling in listeners.

Podsite is a website builder that was made specifically for podcast hosts. Rated at 5 stars on Product Hunt, the platform offers a wealth of dedicated features.

You build your online presence in Podsite using an AI-powered drag-and-drop editor. It's easy to change the design, add email sign-up forms, and share links to your social media accounts. You even get access to a stock image library.

Podsite also lets you create a unique page for every episode of your podcast, complete with RSS and SEO. This makes your show much more discoverable.

You would normally pay $60 a year to use the service, but you can get the annual plan today for just $29.99.

Prices subject to change