The latest update, releasing on May 25th, will introduce Titans to the game, as well as King Kong and Godzilla. Players will be able to enjoy the giant beast battle up close and personal in a mode called Last Stand Event, which will feature all three Kaiju.

The popular mobile battle royal, PUBG Mobile, has announced many different collaborations and events since its release. The most recent, and probably not even the strangest, crossover marks the arrival of two of the most famous monsters of the big screen – Godzilla and King Kong.

In the trailer released by the publisher, Kong and Godzilla duke it out in the same way as they did in the recent crossover film Godzilla Vs. Kong, the primary source of this update's inspiration. Mechagodzilla also makes an appearance, and judging from the mini-gun seen in the trailer, you'll be able to interact with the scene in a way that's very different than how PUBG is typically played.

Crossovers like this have become all too common in popular battle royal games. Fortnite, for example, has crossed over popular videogame, comic, and television properties, as well as held large-scale, interactive events like this one.

All of this is part of Season 19 of PUBG Mobile, which released just last week. In addition to a new microscopic world, the new season includes tons of new badges, gear, and missions to complete.

With all of this going on, it's easy to tell why PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular free-to-play games on Android. If you're new to the game, be sure to check out our picks for best phones to use for PUBG Mobile.