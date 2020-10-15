Sony has revealed the PS5 UI with an official walkthrough video hosted by head of Sony Worldwide Studios , Hermen Hulst. Per Digital Foundry , the UI runs at 4K with HDR, with a snappy speed thanks the PS5 's ultra-fast SSD. You can take a look at the walkthrough below.

There's a lot of new features included with the PS5 UI. Some of the standouts include Official Game Help, where supported games will allow players to pull up a hint towards completing a Trophy. Screen Sharing has been expanded and now supports picture-in-picture viewing of what your friend is playing while you're still in a game.

Another neat feature is the Create menu, which replaces Share. With Create, you can further customize images and when you share them, if a friend hasn't played that particular game, they'll get a potential spoiler warning to let them know.

The PS5 is set to be released on November 12, 2020 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19.