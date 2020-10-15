What you need to know
- Sony has revealed the PS5 UI with an official walkthrough video.
- There's lots of new features, like a Command Centre, Official Game Help and picture-in-picture Screen Sharing.
- There's also new ways to share images with the Create menu.
Sony has revealed the PS5 UI with an official walkthrough video hosted by head of Sony Worldwide Studios, Hermen Hulst. Per Digital Foundry, the UI runs at 4K with HDR, with a snappy speed thanks the PS5's ultra-fast SSD. You can take a look at the walkthrough below.
There's a lot of new features included with the PS5 UI. Some of the standouts include Official Game Help, where supported games will allow players to pull up a hint towards completing a Trophy. Screen Sharing has been expanded and now supports picture-in-picture viewing of what your friend is playing while you're still in a game.
Another neat feature is the Create menu, which replaces Share. With Create, you can further customize images and when you share them, if a friend hasn't played that particular game, they'll get a potential spoiler warning to let them know.
The PS5 is set to be released on November 12, 2020 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19.
Holiday 2020
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 is the place to be for next-gen exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One UI 2.5 tracker: When will my Samsung Galaxy be updated?
Samsung's next update for One UI is rolling out. Find out which phones are getting it and when!
How has your Galaxy S20 FE battery life been?
The Galaxy S20 FE is loaded with top-tier specs, including a 4,500 mAh battery. That's a big number on paper, but how does it hold up to actual use?
Review: The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a very well-rounded fitness watch
The Garmin Forerunner 745 packs all the features that elite athletes want into a more affordable package than some of its other high-end watches like the Forerunner 945 or Fenix series. However, it's versatile and easy enough to use that even a weekend warrior like myself can find value in it.
Prepare for the PS5 with these great wireless headsets
The PlayStation 5 is launching in just about a month, and for those planning on picking up the console when it launches, a great headset can be a major accessory to have. Here are our favorite options for the best PS5 headsets.