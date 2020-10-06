Sony has shared more details on next-generation surround sound on PS5 via PlayStation Blog, including how PS5 Tempest 3D Audio works with most existing headsets. If your current headset connects through USB or a 3.5mm headphone jack, you'll be able to experience the new 3D audio tech without having to buy a new headset.

Sony also confirmed that TV surround sound support with 3D audio is still in development but isn't quite ready and won't be available until sometime after launch.

If you're in the market for a new headset regardless though, you'll want to consider the best PS5 headsets to make sure you're set for launch. The PS5 Pulse headset has been specifically configured for 3D audio and is part of the slate of PS5 accessories launching on November 12 and is available for $100.

Some of the games confirmed to support PS5 3D audio include Demon's Souls PS5 remake, Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village and more. Many game developers have previously discussed how they are taking advantage of the PS5 Tempest 3D Audio to provide a better, more immersive experience.