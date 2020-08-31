What you need to know
- Sony has confirmed that almost all PS4 games will be compatible with the PS5.
- No official statement has been made for the other older games.
- According to a Ubisoft Support page, the PS5 is not backward compatible with PS1, PS2 or PS3 games.
Earlier in 2020, Sony explained that almost all PS4 games will be playable on PS5 through backward compatibility. No mention has been made one way or another regarding older titles such PS3 games. Given the custom architecture of the PS3, support has always seemed unlikely.
Now, a major publisher has given a definitive statement on the subject. According to an FAQ on the Ubisoft Support page, the PS5 won't play PlayStation, PlayStation 2 or PlayStation 3 games. "Backwards compatibility will be available for supported PlayStation 4 titles, but will not be possible for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2, or PlayStation games," the FAQ reads.
While this may be disappointing, it shouldn't be surprising. Your PS4 games will almost entirely be alright though. Many PS4 games, including all upcoming Ubisoft titles such as Assassins' Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs: Legion, support free upgrades, meaning you can buy the game on PS4 and get the PS5 version at no extra cost.
You can also use a DualShock 4 controller with the PS5 when playing PS4 games, though you'll need to use the new DualSense when playing PS5 titles.
