It's going to be very difficult finding a PS5 this holiday season. According to Sony CEO Jim Ryan (via Reuters), the PS5 pre-sold as many units in 12 hours as the PS4 did in 12 weeks in the United States. Now that's impressive. Ryan also indicated that this "very considerable" demand will affect PS5 stock at major retailers.

"It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one," said Ryan. He assured that the company is "working as hard as we ever can" to increase supply for holiday shoppers.

Aside from the PS5, Ryan also spoke about PlayStation's first-party studios, stating that the company would bolster its in-house capacity with strategic mergers and acquisitions if necessary. Microsoft recently purchased ZeniMax Media, home to IP such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield, Doom, Wolfenstein, and many more iconic franchises. If Sony wants to compete, it makes sense that it's considering studio acquisitions.

Insomniac Games, which Sony purchased in 2019, is about to release Spider-Man: Miles Morales alongside the PS5 on November 12. Other highly-anticipated launch titles on the platform include Godfall, Demon's Souls, and Bugsnax.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will release on November 12, 2020 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world it will launch on November 19.