What you need to know
- Sony CEO Jim Ryan has stated that demand for the PS5 is "very, very considerable."
- The PS5 has pre-sold in 12 hours what the PS4 sold in 12 weeks in the United States.
- You can buy a PS5 now ahead of its release on November 12, 2020 for $499 or $399 depending on which model you purchase.
It's going to be very difficult finding a PS5 this holiday season. According to Sony CEO Jim Ryan (via Reuters), the PS5 pre-sold as many units in 12 hours as the PS4 did in 12 weeks in the United States. Now that's impressive. Ryan also indicated that this "very considerable" demand will affect PS5 stock at major retailers.
"It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one," said Ryan. He assured that the company is "working as hard as we ever can" to increase supply for holiday shoppers.
Aside from the PS5, Ryan also spoke about PlayStation's first-party studios, stating that the company would bolster its in-house capacity with strategic mergers and acquisitions if necessary. Microsoft recently purchased ZeniMax Media, home to IP such as Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield, Doom, Wolfenstein, and many more iconic franchises. If Sony wants to compete, it makes sense that it's considering studio acquisitions.
Insomniac Games, which Sony purchased in 2019, is about to release Spider-Man: Miles Morales alongside the PS5 on November 12. Other highly-anticipated launch titles on the platform include Godfall, Demon's Souls, and Bugsnax.
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will release on November 12, 2020 in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. For the rest of the world it will launch on November 19.
Coming soon
PS5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
PS5 is the place to be for exclusives like Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West. Get yours before they sell out. The standard PS5 boasts a disc drive so that you can play 4K Blue-ray DVDs and use your physical PS4 games through backward combability. This comes at a higher price tag than the Digital Edition.
All-digital
PS5 Digital Edition
Get your hands on it before it sells out
Cheaper than the standard PS5 but lacking a disc drive, the PS5 Digital Edition can still deliver the very best exclusives entirely digitally. You may not be able to play physical games, but the future is digital anyway. The PS5 Digital Edition features an 825GB SSD.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We have to get used to a future without free accessories
If not this year, then next year, And if not Samsung, then insert another brand because it's going to happen thanks to Apple's "innovation" of making less seem like more.
These small Android phones fit your hand and pocket perfectly
Not everyone wants to wield a giant smartphone. Here are our top picks for the best small phone you can buy.
T-Mobile's TVision streaming service offers live TV for just $10/month
It's a new day, which means it's time for another streaming service. T-Mobile is launching TVision, which includes multiple plans (starting at just $10/month) for live TV streaming.
Replace your PlayStation Blu-ray player with these 4K UHD Blu-ray players
While the specs and price of the PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition make it tempting, what can you do with all your 4K UHD Blurays? Buy a player, that's what.