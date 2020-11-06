The PS5 is almost here and as previews and reviews pour out, there's a lot of new information on the system's inner workings, including how much space players will have for games. The PS5 features roughly 667 GB of free space, which can be used to store both PS5 games and PS4 games.

With that said, players will want to keep their PS5 games on the internal SSD, as PS5 games cannot be stored on external hard drives. Previously, Sony confirmed that the PS5's internal storage cannot be expanded at launch, though support for this is coming sometime in the future. With titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking up 133 GB of space, you'll need to carefully choose which games are stored where.

In our review, editor Jennifer Locke explained that she can't go back to the PS4 thanks to the many improvements the PS5 has brought for players to enjoy. The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and other countries, with a global launch on November 19. Games like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales make up some of the highlighted launch titles.