What you need to know
- Asurion's smart home protection and support plans can now be purchased through Amazon.
- Asurion Home+ plan protects all your home entertainment, home office and smart devices, as well as wearables for a monthly fee of $24.99.
- If you enroll in Asurion Home+ on Amazon, you'll be able to manage your subscription through your existing Amazon account.
Global tech care company Asurion has announced that its Asurion Home+ smart home protection and support plans are now available through Amazon in the U.S.
Rob DiRocco, Asurion Senior Vice President of Client Services and Sales, said in a statement:
Customers are buying home tech on Amazon.com, so inn addition to our device protection coverage, having a comprehensive Asurion Home+ plan available is a great add-on for them to easily protect all their favorite devices and tap into our network of ten thousand Experts to get quickly set up and easily stay connected. Customers have told us they want an all-in-one protection and support option right where they shop, and we are delivering that convenience.
Asurion Home+ allows you to protect and support nearly all the devices in your home, including TVs, laptops, phones, tablets, smarwatches, gaming consoles, smart home assistant, wearables, and more for a monthly fee of $25. If you enroll in Asurion Home+ on Amazon, you'll also be able to easily manage your subscription through your existing Amazon account.
Asurion+ not only offers device protection coverage, but also provides you help from Experts to set up your new device and stay connected. You get 24/7 phone-based tech support, in-person help at nearly 600 uBreakiFix stores at no additional cost, as well as fast and easy repairs.
Asurion Home+
Asurion's Home+ tech protection and support plan combines protection coverage with 24/7 support for all the tech that you own. In case any of your devices stop working, it will be repaired or replaced by the Experts at Asurion.
