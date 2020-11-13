If you run any kind of business, getting featured by news sites and bloggers is a major positive. PressKitHero helps you build the perfect press kit in minutes, and lifetime subscriptions are now just $49.99 for a limited time.
While journalists may run stories about any business, they are more likely to pick your company if you have a good press kit. However, putting these resources together by hand takes time.
PressKitHero guides you through the process to speed things up. It's no harder than filling out a form. You simply enter your company address, logo, any awards you have won, published articles, and downloadable documents.
The app can also handle links, contact information, staff profiles, videos, testimonials, and more.
All this content is presented in a clean mini-site, with customizable fonts and colors. You can also change the order of the sections and add your logo at the top.
You would usually pay $720 for a lifetime subscription, but the price is now just $49.99 with this deal.
Prices subject to change
The most underrated Android phone of the year is $300 off for Black Friday
Plenty of Android phones see big discounts during Black Friday, but out of all of them, the Motorola Edge stands out as something special. For $300 off right now, it's a deal you simply cannot miss.
Are you going to keep using Google Photos even without free storage?
Starting next June, Google Photos will no longer offer free unlimited backups. When this change happens, are you going to stop or keep using the service?
A Galaxy S21 with an S Pen isn't as crazy as you think it is
Samsung could have slapped a Galaxy Note badge on the S20 Ultra and nobody would have complained. The only real difference is S Pen support.
These cases provide all the protection your Galaxy A11 will need
If you want to go with Samsung but don't want to get a flagship like the S20, why not go with a more budget-friendly option like the Galaxy A11? This phone gives you the look of a flagship smartphone at just a portion of the cost. But even though you're saving some dough, you'll want to make sure that your investment is protected, so why not get a new case?