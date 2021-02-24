You just got one of the best Android phones and chances are one of the first things you'll do is message a friend to tell them the good news. When we send a message to someone, we should expect a few things: that they'll get the message, nobody else can read the message, and no other company is tracking anything we do while we're chatting it up. Unfortunately, it doesn't usually work that way. Most one-on-one ways to message someone are secure to an extent. Nobody can read your Twitter DMs unless they are logged in as you. Google and Facebook spend a lot of money to make sure the servers that transmit messages are locked-down tight. Apps like Signal and Telegram are developed with help from security specialists to make them secure. Most messengers are secure, but few are actually private. Unfortunately, privacy is another matter. Most messaging apps are designed to track you in some way. The developers want to know how and when you use them, how long you used them, where you are, whether you're on Wi-Fi or cellular network, and so on. Your carrier tracks everything you do and even keeps a log of what you typed. Nobody is actually reading your messages because all this tracking is automated, but there's a file attached to you that's chock full of data about you. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Both of these things are pretty important — and before you say you don't care, think how you would feel if I came into your house and dug through your dresser drawers. Privacy and security should be important to everyone. Unfortunately, how it all ties together when you send a message to a friend is confusing, so let's break it down and try to fix that. Privacy

Guess what? I fell going down the steps the other day. I was chatting in a Telegram group when it happened and I said something like "o crap I just fell down the stairs again" and laughed it off. I shared this with a few friends, and to my pal Jeramy I mentioned that I usually have to kind of crawl my way up or down because walking isn't my strong point. Now I'm sharing that with you. There are some things we just don't want to share with the world or with an app developer. This isn't the kind of information I want to share with the world, but I'm doing it this time to prove a point — we say things in messages that we don't ever want other people to read. It doesn't have to be something illegal or something sexy or something dramatic. It could be something as simple as saying you're a grown man who has to crawl up and down the stairs. We want to keep the things we message private between just ourselves and the intended recipient(s). And yes, Jeramy said I could share this. This is the kind of privacy we understand. Nobody wants someone else to read their messages. But privacy means a little bit more when you're talking about an app on your smartphone. All Android apps aren't offenders, but many of them try to track everything you do. Most messenger apps are fairly decent about the data they collect and only want metrics that they can use to improve the app or the service.

Never give an app access to your contacts so it can help you find your friends. You can do that yourself.

One thing almost every messenger app does though is ask to look into your address book to help you find friends that also use the app. Unfortunately, that often ends up with an app harvesting all the contact data you have on your phone including phone numbers and notes you've added. Always say no when a messenger asks for access to your contacts. If not for yourself, do it for your friends. Also, remember that your carrier tracks everything, and also keeps a record of your SMS messages. It's doubtful that anyone reads them unless they are subpoenaed by a law enforcement agency. Security