You like saving money, right? How about paying half as much as the regular retail price? Well, that's what's on offer with this Prime Day deal.

Some of the most popular and best-loved Echo smart speakers are also some of the smallest. Like its sibling, the Echo Dot, the Echo Show 5 may be small in stature, but it packs a mighty punch for usability and functionality in the home. It's already one of the cheapest Echo devices, but of course, it's being discounted even further for Prime Day 2021 . Indeed, one of the best Amazon device deals available right now is this bundle on the original Echo Show 5 paired with a convenient adjustable stand.

The Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) is a super-handy device to have in your home. Whether you use it on your bedside table or in your office next to your computer screen, you'll benefit from seeing visual information and responses to your Alexa queries. With this adjustable stand, you can position your Echo Show 5 at the height and angle that is most comfortable for you.

I've had the Echo Show 5 (1st Gen) practically since it debuted back in 2019, and it's been one of the best Alexa devices that I've used during that period. It's moved around my home quite a bit during that time, spending stints next to my computer monitor, on my nightstand, and on one of the shelves in my office.

I love that I can glance over and see the time at any moment. I can also see important reminders or calendar alerts and even get bite-sized bits of news and entertainment information without getting out of the rhythm of my workflow. I also have the display set up to cycle through my favorite family photos, so it serves as a really great digital photo frame as well.

The one complaint that I've had about my personal setup is that I didn't get a stand to prop up my Echo Show 5. Had a bundle like this been available back when I bought mine, I would have definitely grabbed it. The Echo Show 5 is great on its own, but it's even better when you can raise it off the surface and tilt it to the most comfortable viewing position. Of course, there are other third-party stands that you can purchase for your Echo Show 5, but the one included in this bundle is one of the best, and it's also one of the most affordable.