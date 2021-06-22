Amazon's huge Prime Day is underway, and you can pick up massive discounts on Amazon's own hardware right now.
Whether you want to find the best Echo deal around or make a saving on a Fire TV or Kindle device, Amazon has got you covered. Many of these stellar early Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, though some are available to all.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) 64 GB | $45 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 8 is our top pick for the best overall Amazon Fire Tablet that you can buy, and during Prime day you can save $45 off its normal price. We recommend springing for the 64GB version so that you don't have to worry as much about on-device storage.
Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $20 off
The fan-favorite hockey puck design of the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is still available, and grabbing one can save you even more money over a new fourth-generation device. These are great for extending Alexa's range in your home.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019) | $35 off at Amazon
Amazon is offering 44% off the now previous-gen Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Amazon Echo Show 5 Charcoal (2019) with Adjustable Stand | $40 off at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 (2019) is fantastic on its own, but why not elevate its status with a purpose-built stand? This bundle allows you to raise your Echo Show 5 off the counter, and tilt the display according to your comfort and preferences. Right now the bundle is $40 off.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019) | $40 off at Amazon
You can save $40 on the mid-size Echo Show 8 from 2019 right now. With the arrival of a 2021 model, this is now the previous-gen device, but it's still equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant, which will keep you updated on the latest news and weather and control smart home devices, watch video, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $25 off
We love the all-new Echo Dot, and we love saving money on it even more. Right now the latest little Dot is $25 off for Prime Day.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) with Echo Glow | $40 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp, all at a $40 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voices to control their new Echo Glow.
Amazon Stereo Pair Starter Kit | 2 Echo Dots (4th Gen) + Echo Sub | $50 off at Amazon
Pair two Echo Dots (4th Gen) in stereo with the booming bass of the Echo Sub to make the ultimate, easy to set up home stereo system.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | $40 off at Amazon
Save $40 on the Echo that AC calls the Best Alexa Speaker. Not only will you be impressed by this little sphere's sound, you'll be glad to know that it has a built-in Zigbee hub to make setting up your smart devices a breeze.
Amazon Stereo Pair Starter Kit | 2 Echos (4th Gen) + Echo Sub | $80 off at Amazon
This instant home Hi-Fi kit makes it easier than ever to create amazing surround sound for your living room. The Echo (4th Gen) already sounds good on its own, but when paired in stereo with a second Echo and the bass heavy Echo Sub, you'll be blown away.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) | $35 off at Amazon
The all-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) is the smart screened speaker that most people should buy. It has the same excellent screen and form factor as the first-generation Show 8, but it adds the high-quality 13MP camera from the top-of-the-line Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), complete with technology that can track your movement to keep you in the frame on video calls.
Amazon Echo 10 (3rd Gen) | $60 off at Amazon
If you're looking for the ultimate smart home hub, this is it. It has a large and vibrant 10-inch HD screen, 13MP video chat camera, booming speakers, and a display that can rotate so that you never miss what's on the screen, and you don't drift out of the frame on video calls. Plus, it has a built-in Zigbee hub, and it can serve as an additional security camera when paired with Alexa Guard Plus.
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | $40 off at Amazon
The Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, with active noise cancellation, excellent passthrough, and hands-free Alexa access. They come in two flavors — one with a wired charging case, the other with a wireless charging case, and both are $40 off for Prime members.
Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off at Amazon
Hands-free Alexa devices are awesome, but they're particularly practical when you really shouldn't be using your hands, like when you're driving. That's what the Echo Auto gives you — voice control over your music, audiobooks, directions, and more, and now it's insanely affordable at just $15 for Prime members.
Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | $75 off at Amazon
The Echo Frames (2nd Gen) just might be the most futuristic and fashion-forward Alexa device to date. The latest version comes in several stylish colors, has improved battery life and usability features, and offers sunglass and blue-light filter lens options.
Amazon Echo Trade-In Offer | 25% off at Amazon
Trade-in your older Echo speaker or select Bluetooth speakers and headphones to receive an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of your device, plus a bonus of 25% off qualifying new Echo devices.
Amazon Halo | $30 off at Amazon
The Amazon Halo isn't technically an Echo device, but it is an Amazon wearable that works with Alexa. This is a fitness band powered by Amazon that does all of the typical fitness band things but is also capable of analyzing your tone of voice to help you manage your stress levels and daily interactions, and when combined with the Halo app and your smartphone, can also help you measure and track your body composition.
Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off at Amazon
Start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) | $17 off at Amazon
The newest Fire TV Stick is a great bargain, especially if you don't have a 4K TV. Plus, this 2021 edition comes with a new and improved Alexa Voice Remote.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $12 off at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable way to get the Amazon Fire TV experience. Plus, it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Kids+ | $39 off at Amazon
Pair the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with three months of Amazon Kids+ for only $1 more than the streaming device costs on its own! Amazon Kids+ is an app that's full of educational games, shows, movies, music, and even e-books that are all age-appropriate for your child.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) | $40 off at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like having a Fire TV Stick and Amazon Echo in one small device. This Prime Day discount is the lowest we can remember seeing!
Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs | As low as $100 at Amazon
Your options vary from 720p resolutions to 4K. Some have Alexa built-in already, and some come with a voice remote you can use to control them. The sizes go up to 50 inches, too, so even though these are super inexpensive, they are still large enough for most rooms of the house. These deals require a Prime membership.
Anker Nebula Soundbar — Fire TV Edition | $86 off at Amazon
Anker's Nebula Soundbar brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.
Best Prime Day Amazon Fire Tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) 64 GB | $45 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 8 is our top pick for the best overall Amazon Fire Tablet that you can buy, and during Prime day you can save $45 off its normal price. We recommend springing for the 64GB version so that you don't have to worry as much about on-device storage.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) | $45 off at Amazon
The Fire HD 8 Plus comes with more RAM than the regular model, and also is capable of charging wirelessly if you pick up the option wireless charging stand. Like it's sibling, it too is $45 during Prime Day.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019) | $25 off at Amazon
The previous-gen Fire HD 10 tablet is currently on a closeout offer at Amazon with $25 off its usual price. The deal applies to all colors and capacities while supplies last.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) | $70 off at Amazon
Amazon just announced its all-new Fire HD 10, and you can already save on it. It features a brighter display, 50% more RAM, and support for up to 1TB of microSD storage. Save $70 today.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Productivity Bundle | $120 off at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire HD is available in a Productivity Bundle that saves you $120. It includes the tablet itself and a Bluetooth keyboard with a detachable case, plus a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus | $70 at Amazon
Amazon just announced its all-new Fire HD 10 Plus, its most powerful tablet yet with 4GB RAM, and you can already save on it. Order now at Amazon to save $70. It's also available with an optional charging dock from Anker that turns it into an Echo Show when docked.
Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids (2019) | $40 off at Amazon
This smallest of Amazon Fire Kids tablets is perfect for toddlers and young children alike. It comes with a durable, drop-proof case with a kickstand handle, as well as tons of great age-appropriate content for younger kids.
Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids Pro (2021) | $40 off at Amazon
If your child wants a great small tablet but they've outgrown the Fire HD 7 Kids Edition, then this is the version for them. The Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet is made for kids ages 6-12, and includes access to a ton of great content that is suited for this stage of development.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2020) | $70 off at Amazon
You can save $70 on a Fire HD 8 Kids tablet at Amazon right now. This limited-time deal scores you the tablet along with kid-proof cases, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro (2021) | $70 off at Amazon
Just like the Fire 7 Kids Pro, this version of the eight-inch kids tablet is geared towareds older children. Not only is the screen larger, but it offers an HD experience, which is perfect for long video or gaming sessions on your next family road trip.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2019) | $50 off at Amazon
Amazon is also slashing the price of its previous-gen Fire HD 10 Kids tablet, taking a huge $50 off. You can even buy two to save even more. Inside its kid-proof case is a fully-featured Fire HD 10 (2019), and you also get a two-year guarantee and a year of Amazon Kids+.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition (2021) | $80 off at Amazon
This tablet is the most expensive Fire Tablet available, but it's great for families with multiple children and/or those who like to watch videos together. Save $80 today!
Best Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals
Kindle with free Kindle Unlimited | $35 off at Amazon
Grab the all-new Kindle eReader along with three free months of Kindle Unlimited! That adds $30 of value to the purchase at no additional cost and gives you plenty to read once you receive your new device.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle | $45 off at Amazon
Perfect for the little one who loves to read and the little ones who need to do more of it, the Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle e-Reader along with a kid-friendly cover and a year of Kids+ access. The best part is that it comes with a 2-year replacement guarantee. This bundle also includes a screen protector and a power adapter.
Kindle Paperwhite with free Kindle Unlimited | $50 off at Amazon
Pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite and score three months of Kindle Unlimited for free with the purchase! This device has a screen that reads like real ink and has a backlight so you can read during the day or night with ease.
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle | $70 off at Amazon
This Kindle Paperwhite bundle includes everything you need to get started with the platform. You'll get a Kindle Paperwhite, a high-quality leather cover that ensures your e-reader doesn't take any damage, and a power adapter for when you need to charge your Kindle.
Kindle Oasis with free Kindle Unlimited | $65 off at Amazon
We don't usually see deals on the Kindle Oasis, but right now, you can score Amazon's best e-reader with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no extra cost! This subscription will auto-renew after three months, giving you adequate time to see if you like the service.
Best Prime Day Amazon Home Security deals
Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
Prime members can save 43% on the indoor Blink Mini camera at Amazon, dropping its price down to a new low at just $20. The 3-pack is also on sale for only $50, making each camera even cheaper.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $55 off at Amazon
Ring's Video Doorbell Wired is available at a 25% discount and also comes with a free 3rd-gen Echo Dot. That means you're saving $55, all told for this is a super affordable way to add some extra security to your home.
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Show 5 | $170 off at Amazon
If you go for the larger 8-piece Ring Alarm kit at Amazon, you'll get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019) smart display thrown in so you can keep an eye on your home with ease.
Blink Outdoor Camera Kits | Up to $155 off at Amazon
Snag yourself a Blink Outdoor Camera kit from Amazon and save as much as $155 with your Prime membership. You can also take on a new Echo Show 5 for just $10 extra.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019) with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $60 off at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 (2019) and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you over 50% off the regular price for these two devices.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $25 off at Amazon
If you absolutely must have the latest mini Echo Show 5, here is that same deal with the newer version. It saves you $25, but even still, this is $40 more than the 2019 bundle, so consider how much you really need/want that 2MP camera over the 1MP from the first-generation Echo Show 5.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $60 off at Amazon
The second-generation Echo Show 8 only had a few updates over the first-generation, but one area in which it is a major upgrade is its camera. The previous model had a 1MP camera for video calls, but this newer option sports a 13MP camera to match the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). Plus, it can pan/zoom to keep you in the frame of the call if you tend to move around.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro 2-pack | $40 off at Amazon
Protect and monitor more of your property with two Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro devices. This Prime Day Deal shaves $40 off the price of a two-pack, which is a pretty great bargain. You'll see the discount once you add both devices to your Amazon shopping cart.
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery (Certified Refurbished) | $30 off at Amazon
This battery-powered security camera is a great way to keep an eye on your home, and buying a refurbished model is a great way to save some money while doing so. Prime members can save $30 on this camera that looks and performs like new.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $50 off at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $50 discount right now. Price is reflected in cart at checkout.
Best Prime Day Amazon Smart Home deals
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System | $98 off at Amazon
Equip your whole home with reliable mesh Wi-Fi with an Eero 6 system discounted by up to 35%. This deal is exclusive to Prime members.
Best Prime Day Amazon Services deals
Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon
All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Free $10 promo credit with $40 gift card at Amazon
Prime members can score a free $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day when purchasing $40 or more worth of Amazon gift cards. You must use promo code GCPRIME2021 during checkout to snag this offer, too. The deal is only valid on the Amazon Mini Prime Envelope Tin or the Prime Day eGift Card.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Free 1-month trial at Amazon
Amazon is letting new subscribers of Kindle Unlimited try the service out completely free for a full month! You'll gain access to over 1 million titles to read whenever you want, wherever you want. You don't need a Kindle to start reading, either. There is also a promotion getting you two months for less than $1.
Amazon Music HD | Four months free at Amazon
You can snag a 4-month trial of Amazon Music HD for free right now, saving you $40. It offers premium quality music with 70 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. New subscribers only. Alternatively, you can get 6-months for free with the purchase of select Echo devices like the Echo Buds (2nd Gen) or Echo (4th Gen).
Up to 50% off select titles at Amazon Prime Video
For a limited time, Prime members can enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at a discounted price. There's up to 50% off select titles, so fill out your library for less while you can.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.