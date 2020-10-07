Amazon's huge Prime Day 2020 event officially kicks off on October 13, but you can already save on a bunch of Amazon's own hardware right now. Rather than waiting until next week, Amazon has got things started early with several deals on Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more, plus some deals that even get you some Amazon credit to spend during the two-day event itself.
Whether you're wanting to find the best Echo deal around or make a saving on a Fire TV or Kindle device, Amazon has got you covered. Many of these stellar early Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members, though some are available to all.
Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $39.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's $10 off right now.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $104.99 at Amazon
You can save $25 on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It's equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. If you want, you can include a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription at no extra cost.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
New Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) | $79.98 at Amazon
There's already a way you can save on the all-new Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker! Add two of these devices to your cart and enter promo code DOT2PACK during checkout to save $20 on the purchase. The deal is valid on the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Dot Kids Edition models as well.
New Amazon Echo (2-pack) | $169.98 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is now available to pre-order, and Amazon already has two great offers to consider when purchasing! You can snag a free Philips Hue smart bulb when you buy one or $30 off when you buy two with code ECHO2PK.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition | $34.99 at Amazon
This smart speaker lets kids play music, listen to stories, call friends and family, and more. Parental controls let you approve numbers to call, set daily limits, and automatically filter songs. It comes with 2-year worry-free guarantee and a 50% discount ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon Echo Studio + free Amazon Music HD | $199.99 at Amazon
The Studio has five speakers for powerful sound with Dolby Atmos technology. It can automatically sense the acoustics of the room to fine-tune its playback for the best experience with Amazon Music HD. Of course, you can control it with your voice, use Amazon Alexa for your smart home, and control Zigbee products with its built-in hub.
Amazon Echo Trade-In Offer | 25% off at Amazon
Trade-in your older Echo speaker or select Bluetooth speakers and headphones to receive an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of your device, plus a bonus 25% off qualifying new Echo devices.
Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $24.99 at Amazon
Start streaming your favorite shows and movies from services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in 4K with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Select accounts can save 50% right now by entering code 4KFIRETV during checkout. Alternatively, you can score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with the purchase at $10 off for a limited time with no code required.
Insignia 50-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $299.99 at Amazon
Score $50 off the usual cost of Insignia's 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition smart TV at Amazon with your Prime membership. It comes with a one-year warranty as well as the Alexa Voice Remote that lets you voice control the TV to make searching and other tasks easier.
Amazon Fire TVs | as low as $120 at Amazon
Your options vary from 720p resolutions to 4K. Some have Alexa built in already and some come with a voice remote you can use to control them. The sizes go up to 50 inches, too, so even though these are super inexpensive they are still large enough for most rooms of the house.
Best Prime Day Amazon Fire Tablet deals
Amazon Fire 7 Essentials Bundle | $82.97 at Amazon
This package deal bundles in the discounted Fire 7 tablet as well as a case/stand combo and screen protector to keep your new gadget in tip-top shape.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $149.98 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for a couple of little ones, this is the deal for you with two fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in kid-proof cases at a 25% discount. Each also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of FreeTime Unlimited.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus + Wireless Charging Dock | $139.99 at Amazon
Bundle the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus with the Wireless Charging Dock and save $10. It turns it into an Echo Show when docked meaning you can get even more out of your tablet.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $209.98 at Amazon
Buy two of Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablets in kid-proof cases and you'll save $70. That's a 25% discount.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | $149.99 at Amazon
The largest kid-friendly tablet is seeing a 25% discount right now. That saves you $50 and drops it back to its record low price. Inside its kid-proof case is a fully-featured Fire HD 10 and you also get a two-year guarantee and a year of FreeTime Unlimited.
Certified Refurbished Amazon Fire HD 10 | $119.99 at Amazon
Score the latest Fire HD 10 tablet in certified refurbished condition and save $30 versus buying new. It comes with a 1-year Amazon warranty and has been tested and inspected to ensure it looks and works like new.
Best Prime Day Amazon Kindle deals
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite | $129.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite has a 300ppi e-ink screen that simulates the look of paper, and you get Audible integration for listening to audiobooks, IPX8 rating that lets you read near the pool, and a lightweight design that's comfortable to hold. It comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
Kindle (Refurbished, 10th Gen) | $49.99 at Amazon
One way to save on the Kindle is by picking up a refurbished model at $40 off the price! This refurbished eReader has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in proper working condition and it even comes with the same warranty that a new model includes. You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Best Prime Day Amazon Home Security deals
Blink Mini | $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon's affordable new Blink Mini indoor cameras are down to just $25 apiece for Prime members. They record in 1080p HD and feature motion detection, night vision, and Alexa support.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished) | $99.99 at Amazon
Buying refurbished is always a great way to save some cash, but it's still rare to find a deal this good on the Ring VIdeo Doorbell Pro. This refurbished model is like new and even comes with a one-year warranty. Only Prime members can snag this $60 discount right now.
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $199.99 at Amazon
Amazon's tossing in a free Echo Dot with purchases of the 5-piece Ring Alarm smart security system right now.
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Show 5 | $299.99 at Amazon
If you go for the larger 8-piece Ring Alarm kit, you can get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display thrown in so you can keep an eye on your home with ease.
Best Prime Day Amazon Services deals
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Prime Day
Another way to earn $10 for Prime Day is by shopping at Amazon Fresh stores. Spending $10 here will net you a $10 promo credit to use during the two-day shopping event. You must scan the QR code from the Amazon app during checkout to receive the credit.
Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $1 through Prime Day!
Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon
For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
