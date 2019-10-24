What you need to know There are two new devices from NVIDIA, the Shield TV Pro and a smaller Shield TV.

Availablity for these new NVIDIA Shield streaming devices is reported to be October 27.

Pricing is going to be $200 for the Pro and $150 for the regular version.

We've had previous leaks about the unannounced new products, but now we are getting what looks to be official pricing and release dates. A source told Android Police that the on-shelf dates for the new NVIDIA Shield Pro and NVIDIA Shield will be October 27 and 28, with pricing being $200 and $150, respectably.