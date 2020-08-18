The Monoprice Obsidian Speed 85W Power Delivery USB-C wall charger is on sale for $13 on the Monoprice website. Monoprice says this charger regularly sells for around $74, and we can find it going for $45 at Target. Today's deal is a crazy low price either way. Plus, Monoprice offers free shipping so you aren't encurring extra fees that way. There is a warning about slower than usual shipping on the site, so you might not get it very fast.

Look, let's get the bad out of the way. You're probably asking yourself why this thing is $13 when it seems so powerful. Well, that's because while the tech on the inside is top notch, the outside isn't great. It uses a plastic casing that may not feel great. However, it is covered by a one-year warranty, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a charger this capable for such a low price.

With 85W power output, the charger is good enough for even the more powerful laptops. Especially the USB-C powered ones. It has Power Delivery 2.0, and it's smart enough to deliver the right amount of power to whatever device happens to be plugged in. If you don't need the full capabilities, you'll get the maximum necessary for the fastest charge possible.

The charger is designed to be portable, too. It uses a compact design and has foldable plugs. Stick it in your backpack, purse, or briefcase and keep it with you wherever you go. That's especially great if you plan to use the charger with a USB-C powered smartphone and keep it powered up while you move aorund.

The charger comes with a six-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, too. Start charging right out of the box by connecting your laptop with the cable and getting the juice you need!