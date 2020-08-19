The Amex Blue Business Plus has emerged as one of the most valuable cards for everyday non-bonus spending. This no-annual-fee card (see rates and fees) earns 2x points on the first $50,000 in annual spending with no bonus categories to worry about, and 1x after that. As with the other cards on this list, you'll also get access to valuable Amex Offers, which can help you save money (or give you bonus points) for purchases you were already planning to make. The Blue Business Plus currently has a welcome bonus that is a limited time offer: Earn up to $300 in statement credits when you make eligible purchases with Dell Technologies, DocuSign and FedEx within the first three months of Card Membership (up to $100 in statement credits per merchant). This offer will run through Nov. 4, 2020. Related: Full review of the Amex Blue Business Plus Bonus Category Review The total cost in annual fees of the Amex trifecta comes out to $800 starting in the second year, and while the $720 in annual statement credits can go a long way to offset that, the long-term value of this combo comes from the complementary bonus categories.

*Amex Platinum* *Amex Gold Card* *Blue Business Plus Amex* 1x All non-bonus purchases All non-bonus purchases 2x First $50,000 in annual spending (then 1x) 3x Flights booked directly with the airline and on amextravel.com 4x Dining and US supermarkets (up to $25,000 in annual spending for US supermarkets; then 1x) 5x Flights booked directly with the airline and airfare and prepaid hotels booked with Amex Travel