Ps5 Custom Graphic HeroSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new Sony controller patent has been spotted.
  • This patent is for a wireless charging attachment that looks quite similar to the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment.
  • It's unclear if this device eventually evolved into the Back Button Attachment, or is meant for the PlayStation 5.

Many patents for possible PlayStation 5 controller designs have been spotted over the last few weeks and there's another joining the fray. The patent, which was first spotted on Reddit, details a wireless charging device that can be attached to the back of a PlayStation controller. You can see some diagram images from the patent below.

Sony Wireless Charger PatentSony Wireless Charger PatentSource: Sony

interestingly enough, this attachment looks quite familiar to the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. Multiple other controller patents have been spotted, with one showing designs for reading biometric data. None of these have been mentioned as features for the PlayStation 5 controller, which will almost certainly be called the DualShock 5.

Sony has previously confirmed that the next controller will have USB-C charging, as well as a larger battery than the DualShock 4. After giving details in interviews with Wired in 2019, Sony has been extremely quiet, only showing a landing page for the PlayStation 5, as well as a logo. The PlayStation 5 is currently still scheduled to release sometime in Holiday 2020. The only known launch title at this time is Godfall.

