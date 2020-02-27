Many patents for possible PlayStation 5 controller designs have been spotted over the last few weeks and there's another joining the fray. The patent, which was first spotted on Reddit , details a wireless charging device that can be attached to the back of a PlayStation controller. You can see some diagram images from the patent below.

interestingly enough, this attachment looks quite familiar to the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. Multiple other controller patents have been spotted, with one showing designs for reading biometric data. None of these have been mentioned as features for the PlayStation 5 controller, which will almost certainly be called the DualShock 5.

Sony has previously confirmed that the next controller will have USB-C charging, as well as a larger battery than the DualShock 4. After giving details in interviews with Wired in 2019, Sony has been extremely quiet, only showing a landing page for the PlayStation 5, as well as a logo. The PlayStation 5 is currently still scheduled to release sometime in Holiday 2020. The only known launch title at this time is Godfall.