Serie A giants Juventus travel to Portugal for this UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against FC Porto. Don't miss a moment with our Porto vs Juventus live stream guide.

Today's visitors Juventus topped their Champions League group with five wins, including a 3-0 away win at FC Barcelona, earning them a spot in the round of 16.

Last season, Juve exited the Champions League at this round of 16 stage, losing out to Lyon on away goals. Andrea Pirlo's men will be desperate to avoid the same fate in this matchup so expect the Bianconeri to try and notch some away goals of their own today in Porto.

FC Porto ended the group stage in second place with four wins from six. Porto did not compete in the Champions League last season after failing to make it through the qualifying rounds, though the Dragons did make it to the quarter-finals in the 2018-19 iteration of the tournament.

Despite winning their respective leagues last season, both of today's sides are off the pace when it comes to the title race so far this campaign.

Juventus currently sit in fourth place, eight points behind current league leaders Inter Milan, though they have played one game fewer. A defeat at Napoli in their last outing further dented their title ambitions.

Hosts Porto are ten points behind Sporting in the Portuguese Primeira Liga right now after 19 games. Sérgio Conceição's team hasn't tasted defeat in the league since October, though a string of draws in their last three games has seen them fall further behind the unbeaten Lisbon side.

Given the poor league performance, both teams will be focuesed on progressing to the latter stages of the Champions League so today's game should be an entertaining one. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Porto and Juventus with our guide below.

Porto vs Juventus: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto.

Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT local time today, February 17. That makes it an 8pm start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Porto vs Juventus online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Porto vs Juventus but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Porto vs Juventus. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Porto vs Juventus online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Porto and Juventus is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch Porto vs Juventus live in the UK

The Porto vs Juventus match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

Sign up for a BT Sport Monthly Pass

How to watch Porto vs Juventus live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Porto vs Juventus without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Porto vs Juventus live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Porto vs Juventus in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Thursday morning.