April 2, 2019, is a big day for the world of email, for both good and bad reasons. Not only are we saying farewell to Inbox after four years of greatness, but a new Android app has also arrived that aims to be one of the better Inbox replacements we've seen yet. That email app is Spark.

Spark first debuted on iOS a few years back and has established itself as one of the best third-party email apps in the App Store. We've been longing for an Android release for quite some time, and as of right now, it's available as a free download on the Play Store.

So, what is it that makes Spark so great? There are a lot of things, but especially for former Inbox users, one of the big highlights will be Spark's Smart Inbox feature. This automatically bundles your emails into various categories, including things like Newsletters, Notifications, Personal, and more. Furthermore, you can choose to only receive notifications if you receive an email from someone important.

You'll also find other features here and there to make dealing with your inbox as pain-free as possible. Spark includes the ability to snooze emails, schedule messages to be sent at a future date, get reminders/follow-ups for emails, pin important emails to your inbox so you don't forget them, and a Smart Search function to find exactly what you need.

Not every feature from the Spark iOS app is available on Android quite yet. Developer Readdle says that "achieving feature parity across iOS and Android is a top priority" and that the following features will be available for Android "very soon":

3rd Party Integrations

Calendar

Quick Replies

Email Templates

Email Delegation for Teams

If you're interested in trying out Spark, it works with Gmail, Yahoo!, Exchange, Outlook, iCloud, and IMAP.

Download: Spark (free)