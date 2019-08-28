One of the recent trends we're seeing in the smartphone market is high refresh displays. It started out with gaming phones, but it has now made its way to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and if the rumors hold true, it will also be on the new Pixel 4.

One of the main draws to high refresh rate displays is how buttery smooth they can make games look. However, it's up to the developers to implement that high refresh rate in their games. Pokémon Go was one title that did this, until recently that is.

Many users have gone online to complain that the most recent update has broken the high refresh rate support and is capping performance at 30FPS. Most of the complaints are from users of the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz display, seeing how that's currently the most popular phone with a high refresh rate. However, there have also been a few complaints from Razer Phone users who have an even higher refresh rate at 120Hz.