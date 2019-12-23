Pocophone global head Alvin Tse has confirmed in a tweet that fans will hear more from the Xiaomi sub-brand in 2020. For some reason, however, the tweet has now been taken down. Even though Tse did not mention the Pocophone F2 in his tweet, it now looks highly likely that a successor to the incredibly popular Pocophone F1 will arrive sometime next year.

However, we cannot be entirely sure, as the existence of a Pocophone F1 successor is yet to be officially confirmed. Instead of launching the Pocophone F2, the brand may launch a completely new device targeted at a different price segment.

The Pocophone F1, which was released in August last year, proved to be a great success for the brand in several markets, including India. While Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro can be considered to be a spiritual successor to the Pocophone F1, fans of the brand are still waiting for a proper successor.

In fact, several Xiaomi fans in India were disappointed by the Redmi K20 Pro's pricing, as the Pocophone delivered flagship-grade specs at a significantly lower starting price. While the Redmi K20 launched at a similar price point as the Pocophone F1, it only offers mid-range specs. If the Pocophone F2 does exist, it is likely to be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 765G processor instead of the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor. The Redmi K30 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month, is also powered by the same chipset.

