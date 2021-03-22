POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3 leak in all their glory ahead of official launch

What you need to know
- The POCO X3 Pro will be the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 860 processor.
- A leaked listing for the X3 Pro has also revealed that it will feature a 120Hz display and a large 5,160mAh battery.
- The POCO X3 Pro is set to make its global debut at a virtual launch event later today, alongside the POCO F3.
The long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 will finally make its global debut later today. Ahead of the launch event, official renders and the complete specs sheet of the phone has leaked online, courtesy of Vietnamese online retailer Shopee (via XDA Developers).
The listings, which were first spotted by tipster @chunvn8888, corroborate previous leaks that claimed the F1 successor will be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 860 processor. Qualcomm's third Snapdragon 800-series chipset for 2021 apparently uses a Kryo 485 octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz, along with an Adreno 640 GPU. The leaked specifications of the "new" chipset suggest it is based on the Snapdragon 855/855+, which powered nearly all Android flagships released in 2019.
In addition to the unannounced Snapdragon 860, the POCO X3 Pro will also offer a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP main sensor.
The X3 Pro will not be the only new phone that POCO will be launching today. Alongside the POCO X3 Pro, the brand will also take the wraps off the POCO F3. Official renders of the POCO F3 have also been leaked online ahead of launch, courtesy of leaker Ishan Agarwal. Unsurprisingly, the POCO F3 looks nearly identical to the Redmi K40. It is also tipped to feature the exact same hardware as the Redmi K40, which was launched in China last month to challenge the best Android phones in the value flagship segment.
