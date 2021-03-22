POCO X3 Pro and POCO F3 leak in all their glory ahead of official launch

The long-awaited successor to the POCO F1 will finally make its global debut later today. Ahead of the launch event, official renders and the complete specs sheet of the phone has leaked online, courtesy of Vietnamese online retailer Shopee (via XDA Developers).

The listings, which were first spotted by tipster @chunvn8888, corroborate previous leaks that claimed the F1 successor will be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 860 processor. Qualcomm's third Snapdragon 800-series chipset for 2021 apparently uses a Kryo 485 octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2.96GHz, along with an Adreno 640 GPU. The leaked specifications of the "new" chipset suggest it is based on the Snapdragon 855/855+, which powered nearly all Android flagships released in 2019.