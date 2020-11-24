What you need to know
- The new POCO M3 is POCO's latest budget phone.
- It is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset and packs a large 6000mAh battery.
- The phone starts at $149 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.
Xiaomi's spin-off brand POCO today announced the POCO M3, the successor to the POCO M2, which was launched in September this year. The new POCO M3 not only comes with a refreshed design, but also boasts a few significant upgrades under the hood, making it a solid rival to some of the best cheap Android phones on the market right now.
POCO's latest phone has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8MP selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.
On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module with a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The POCO M3 also packs an impressive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. On the software front, the phone is launching with Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO.
The POCO M3 will be going on sale in Europe starting November 27 through Amazon and other major online retailers with a special early bird price of just $129 for the base 4GB/64GB version. The 4GB/128GB version, on the other hand, will be available for $149. From November 28, however, you'll have to shell out $149 for the base version and $169 for the 128GB version. The phone will be offered in three color options: POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue.
