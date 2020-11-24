Xiaomi's spin-off brand POCO today announced the POCO M3, the successor to the POCO M2, which was launched in September this year. The new POCO M3 not only comes with a refreshed design, but also boasts a few significant upgrades under the hood, making it a solid rival to some of the best cheap Android phones on the market right now.

POCO's latest phone has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top for the 8MP selfie camera. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

On the back of the phone is a triple-camera module with a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The POCO M3 also packs an impressive 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. On the software front, the phone is launching with Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO.