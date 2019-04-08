Amazon has the 120GB PNY SSD on sale for just $19.99, which is one of the best prices it's ever sold for. It is a 2.5-inch drive, which means it's meant to be used in a laptop, though you could put it in an enclosure so you can use it as an external drive as well. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac machines, and the few minutes it takes to install will bring you some serious speed improvements over your regular spinning drive.

Swapping your traditional hard drive for a solid state drive could potentially make your aging computer feel new again. We've all spent $20 on something silly before, so why not try to breathe some new air into your existing computer right now?

This 2.5" SATA III 3D NAND SSD features up to 515MB/s sequential read speeds and up to 490MB/s sequential write speeds. It's backwards compatible with SATA-II and comes with Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software.

You'll also receive a three-year warranty with this purchase. Close to 300 Amazon customers reviewed this internal solid state drive with 4.4 out of 5 stars.

