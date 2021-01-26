What you need to know
- Plex partnered with Atari to launch a library of retro video games.
- The cloud gaming service was created through a partnership with Parsec to achieve low-latency gaming.
- You can try out the new service free for 7 days, after which you can pay just $3 a month.
Plex is one of the more interesting digital content providers in that it allows users to store media in a server and stream it from nearly anywhere. Sure, some streaming services like Netflix lets you "download" content, but when it's no longer available on the service, it's gone. With Plex, users can host their own server of content, and thanks to the latest partnership with Atari and Parsec, Plex subscribers can now add retro video games to their catalog!
Plex Labs announced that it's testing out a new game streaming service called Plex Arcade. Unlike some of the best game streaming apps like Stadia or Xbox Game Pass, Plex Arcade focuses on retro video games like Centipede, Lunar Landar, and Motor Psycho thanks to its partnership with Atari. And to ensure a seamless gaming experience, Plex partnered with another popular game streaming app, Parsec, to offer low-latency streaming.
We've actually kicked the idea around for years, and given that over the last year we've been looking for new ways to entertain and distract ourselves, we decided to finally make it happen. And we gotta say, the results are super cool!
Plex Arcade is described as an "internal Kickstarter-type project" and very much a work-in-progress. Depending on how well it's received, the company could continue to expand on the project, otherwise, it could just be phased out. The company notes that due to some limitations, the servers for Plex Arcade will only be compatible with Windows and macOS, while gameplay is restricted to Android TV and smartphones, iOS and tvOS, and Chrome web browser. And since it's cloud gaming, even the best cheap Android phones can get in on the fun.
For those interested in trying Plex Arcade out, there's a free 7-day trial, after which you can pay $5 per month or just $3 for Plex Pass subscribers.
Plex Pass
Plex Pass takes an already-great service and unlocks a host of exciting features that make it even better. With mobile sync, automatic camera uploads, live TV and DVR, and shared libraries, Plex Pass has a lot to offer, including a discount for the new Plex Arcade cloud gaming service. And for all that, you can start off for just $5 a month.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Trial is finally coming to TWD Saints & Sinners on Oculus Quest
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily one of the best VR games available, and sales are certainly proving that reality. The Quest version not only outsold other versions but is also finally getting The Trial next month.
If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?
It's looking more and more likely that we won't have a Galaxy Note 21 this year. Assuming that's true, what phone will you buy instead?
Review: Govee Immersion TV lights make me feel like I'm at a movie theater
TV bias lighting has been a thing for a very long time, but Govee's new Immersion TV backlight changes the paradigm for what's expected from simple TV backlighting by using a camera that changes each individual LED based on what's happening on your TV.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases you can buy
The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is sure to hit that sweet spot of price and functionality, and it looks to be the most popular phone in the S21 lineup. Why not protect your new phone with one of the best Samsung Galaxy S21+ cases?